MP urges top bureaucrat for Coast Guard Academy in Mangaluru

New Delhi/Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta met Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on Tuesday, urging him to expedite the remaining approvals for the establishment of the country’s first Coast Guard Academy in Mangaluru.

Approved in 2017, the Coast Guard Academy is set to be built on 159.03 acres of land allocated by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) in Kenjar. The land transfer process is complete, and the detailed project report has been submitted to the Ministry of Defence. The final approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security is still pending. The project, estimated to cost ₹1,385 crore, is expected to provide advanced training for Coast Guard personnel.

Capt. Chowta emphasised that once established, the Academy will train youth from across the country, reducing the need for overseas training in maritime security and management. He also noted that the Academy would strengthen India’s coastal security and support the economic growth of the region.

After the meeting, Capt. Chowta, posted on his X handle where he has stated, he had urged expeditious clearance for establishing India’s first Coast Guard Academy in Mangaluru. He highlighted the significance of the academy for maritime security and training, stressing that most administrative approvals are complete, with only the Cabinet Committee on Security’s nod pending. He expressed optimism that this academy would reduce dependence on foreign institutions for advanced training.