MUDA case: BJP, JD-S to intensify agitation against Siddaramaiah to seek his resignation

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) in Karnataka have decided to intensify their agitation to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as a Special Court for MLA/MPs ordered a probe against the senior Congress leader for his alleged involvement in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam case.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Karnataka Assembly and senior BJP leader R. Ashoka announced on Wednesday that "all the leaders of our party will stage a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru demanding resignation of the CM on Thursday (September 26)".

The BJP workers were earlier detained following their attempt to lay siege to the official residence 'Krishna' of CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru.

BJP Yuva Morcha State President and MLA Dheeraj Muniraj submitted that the protest was organised to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in light of the High Court's order to probe into the MUDA scam matter.

The BJP workers were stopped near the Kumara Krupa Guest House, near the CM's residence.

Besides, JD-S workers, led by the party's city unit president H.M. Ramesh Gowda, held a massive protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, demanding the Chief Minister's resignation.

The JD-S also demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation. The party has also warned that it would intensify agitation in coming days.

"The High Court has given a green signal to the Governor's approval for opening an investigation against the Karnataka Chief Minister.

"Moreover, a special MLA/MP court has ordered the filing of an FIR against the Chief Minister and directed the Lokayukta police to complete the investigation and submit a report within three months. In this context, Siddaramaiah should immediately resign from his position," Ramesh Gowda said.

He further said: "CM Siddaramaiah, who lectures everyone on morality, should now take moral responsibility and step down."

Gowda warned that if Siddaramaiah does not resign, the JD-S will continue to hold aggressive protests.

"It is evident that CM Siddaramaiah has misused his power to acquire plots in the MUDA case. The court orders also make this clear. To benefit his family, Siddaramaiah not only abused his power but also disregarded ethical values. Therefore, he must resign without continuing in power even for a moment," he said.