Muhurtha held for new multilingual horror film ‘Pingaksha’
Bengaluru: The Muhurtham of new horror film titled “Pingaksha”, inspired by another name of god Anjaneya, was held at Sri Balamuri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Temple in Nandini Layout. The title joins the line of names like Bajrangi and Hanuman, but with a unique twist “Pingaksha” is derived from Sanskrit and, according to the makers, perfectly suits the film’s theme.
The film is being produced by B. Vasudevarao under the banner of Sagittarian Films, while B. Bharatvasudev, a techie-turned-filmmaker, is writing the story, handling cinematography, and designing the action cuts. The makers have even chosen a catchy English tagline, “The Dead,” to reflect the film’s chilling core.
Speaking to reporters after the launch, director Bharatvasudev explained the film’s distinct approach to the horror genre. “We have seen many horror films, but Pingaksha will stand out because the scary elements run from beginning to end, keeping the audience in awe. The story revolves around how the master of a house protects his family from evil forces, how divine power comes to his aid, and what unique way is found to defeat the devil,” he said.
The director added that the film will not only focus on horror but also weave in family bonds, love, marriage, and entertainment, with four songs and three major action sequences. Shooting has been planned across picturesque locations including Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Madikeri, Kalapi, Munnar, and Cochin.
The film stars Santosh Kumar as an ACP in the lead role, with Risha Gowda as the heroine. Kerala-born Iyra Menon plays the second lead, while Bhargav appears in a special role. The supporting cast includes seasoned actors like Avinash, Rangayana Raghu, Ku. Aarohi Udanur, Kittithalikote, Telugu Nagamahesh, Balarajavadi, Sarath Lohitashva, Vardhan, and Asha.