Musician From Bengaluru Took Initiative To Visit The Families Of Martyrs
- A Bengaluru musician, has completed a 1.15 Lakh kilometer journey across the country, meeting the relatives of 144 martyrs.
- Jadhav said that he realised that even if one does not wear the uniform, one can contribute much to the country. When he travelled around India and met with the families and residents of the martyrs.
Umesh Gopinath Jadhav, a Bengaluru musician, has completed a 1.15 Lakh kilometer journey across the country, meeting the relatives of 144 martyrs. After learning about the Pulwama assault on February 14, 2019, the 40-year-old pharma professor and musician quit his job and proceeded to meet the families of martyrs and gather soil from surrounding their homes.
On April 9, 2019, he embarked on his crowd-funded expedition, leaving behind his two sons and wife. Jadhav said that he realised that even if one does not wear the uniform, one can contribute much to the country. When he travelled around India and met with the families and residents of the martyrs.
The Bengaluru resident not only visited the families of the 40 CRPF Pulwama martyrs, but also visited those martyrs who lost their lives in the first and second World Wars, the Uri attack, the Kargil war, the Pathankot attack, the Galwan clash, Operation Rakshak, and the recent Coonoor helicopter crash, which killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.