Mysore police apprehends Notorious Interstate Thief Wanted by Multiple States

Mysuru : The Mysore Police have successfully captured a notorious thief accused for a string of high-profile thefts in several states across South India. The culprit, identified as Sattibabu, also known as Kari Sattibabu and Sattire, hails from Andhra Pradesh and has been on the run after committing thefts in 56 different locations in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana.

Sattibabu's modus operandi primarily targeted luxury cars and affluent residences. He was apprehended in Mysuru , where he committed thefts in VV Puram, Hebbalu, and Vijayanagar police station limitss. Among his major heists was the theft of a car and valuable jewelry from house in Yadavagiri under VV Puram police station limits . The police were successful in recovering the stolen items, including three cars, 750 grams of gold jewelry, and three watches worth over rs 1.19 crores.

Prior to his capture Sattibabu was involved in an extensive criminal record, including 20 cases in Telangana, 30 in Andhra Pradesh, 3 in Tamil Nadu, and 3 in Karnataka. His primary tactic involved stealing luxury cars and discreetly selling them at lower prices to avoid detection. Using internet research, he identified wealthy targets and meticulously planned his heists, often leaving little evidence behind.

Authorities were able to identify the suspect through CCTV footage, but he had managed to evade capture until the recent operation by the Mysuru Police. Presently, there are indications that Sattibabu may be involved in another case, prompting the VV Puram Police to continue their investigation. The luxury car owners of Mysuru are now breathing a sigh of relief, knowing that this dangerous interstate thief, who had been elusive for so long, is finally behind bars.