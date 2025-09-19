Mysuru Dasara: 18-day holiday for schoolchildren as state gears up for grand celebration

Bengaluru: The world-famous Mysuru Dasara festival is all set to unfold its royal grandeur. With the golden howdah prepared and the majestic elephant squad in readiness, countdown has also begun for the private durbar inside the palace. Adding to the festive mood, the Department of School Education has declared a special holiday for government schools, ensuring that children too can soak in the spectacle.

According to an official notification issued on Friday, schools across the state will remain closed for 18 days , from September 20 to October 7 However, the order mandates compulsory attendance on October 2 for events marking Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti .

The long break has brought cheer among schoolchildren, who now look forward to enjoying the cultural festivities and processions of Dasara. The academic calendar issued by the department has allotted this extended holiday, which has doubled the joy for young students and their families.

The world-renowned Mysuru Dasara is a celebration of royal traditions, cultural legacy, and devotion to the state deity Goddess Chamundeshwari . This year’s festivities will begin on September 22 with religious rituals at Chamundi Hills.

For eleven days, Mysuru will be abuzz with cultural programs, exhibitions, and traditional displays. In a notable decision, the Karnataka government has invited Booker Prize-winning Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate this year’s celebrations, underlining the festival’s emphasis on literary and cultural pride.

The highlight of Dasara remains the grand Jamboo Savari , scheduled for October 2 where decorated elephants, including the mighty Abhimanyu carrying the wooden practice howdah, will enthrall lakhs of spectators. The golden throne inside the palace has already been assembled, while the royal elephant rehearsals have intensified.

With the countdown underway, Mysuru is all set to welcome lakhs of visitors from across the globe, eager to witness the magnificence of Karnataka’s ‘Nada Habba’.