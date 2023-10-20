Mysurus' majestic Dussehra tradition showcased to the world, says minister H.K. Patil

Mysuru: Law, parliamentary affairs and tourism minister H K Patil said that the grand tradition of Dussehra, celebrated with splendor by the Maharajas of Mysore, has captivated the attention of the entire world, The Minister made these remarks while speaking to the media after inaugurating a traditional tonga ride in the city.

Minister Patil officially inaugurated the traditional tonga ride event on Friday , which was organized by the Department of Archaeology, Museums, and Heritage. The event inaugurated by offering Bagina to Devaraj, Commissioner of the Archaeology Department, Mayor Shivakumar, and Savita Sunil Bose, Joint Director of the Tourism Department.

Minister Patil highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Mysore, emphasizing how the city's celebrated Dussehra festival continues a tradition that dates back to the Vijayanagar Empire. He expressed his joy at participating in this grand cultural event, sharing the experience with his family.

The Minister also emphasized the importance of heritage preservation, stating that the state has around 25,000 heritage buildings and monuments, with approximately 500 to 600 of them currently identified by the government. Plans are underway to identify and preserve an additional 500 heritage buildings. Minister Patil underscored the need for collective efforts in maintaining these historical sites and encouraged public participation. He discussed the "Adoption of Our Monuments Programme," which encourages individuals to take responsibility for protecting heritage buildings. The Minister also engaged with non-resident Indians from the United States through online meetings, where roughly 20 individuals pledged to adopt and safeguard heritage structures. This initiative aims to ensure the conservation and protection of these culturally significant landmarks.