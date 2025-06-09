Namma Metro Phase 2 Delays: Yellow, Pink & Blue Lines Face Land, Train, and Clearance Issues

The Namma Metro Phase 2 projects are facing delays due to several challenges, including:

Land acquisition issues

Delays in getting permission to cut trees

Shortage of trains

Technical and legal complications

These problems are slowing down major metro lines and pushing deadlines further, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Yellow Line (RV Road to Bommasandra)

This line was supposed to open last year.

Even though civil work is complete, there's a shortage of train sets.

So far, only two trains have arrived.

A third set is expected soon.

BMRCL may begin partial operations, but passengers may have to wait 20 minutes between trains.

Pink Line (Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara)

This line was scheduled to be completed by March 2024.

Tunnel work is fully done.

90% of underground station work is completed.

Track laying is now in progress.

Despite progress, experts are not confident that services will begin soon.

Blue Line (to Kempegowda International Airport)

Work is far from complete.

Though pillars and viaducts are being built, station construction is moving slowly.

The project deadline is now pushed to 2027.

Overall Progress and Outlook

BMRCL is developing 75.09 km under Phase 2.

Only about 41 km is likely to be completed by next year.

However, operations might not begin immediately even if construction finishes.

Issues like legal disputes, slow procurement, and permission delays have caused cost overruns and timeline extensions.