Live
- Zuckerberg Takes Charge: Meta Launches Bold Mission to Build Superintelligent AI
- Pratibha Ranta shares how nature helps her relieve stress
- From classroom to counselling: What every NEET student should track
- Exploring careers for students
- Monsoon Skin Care: Key Tips to Protect Your Skin in the Rainy Season
- Father’s Day 2025: Practical Tech Gift Ideas for the Dad Who Does It All
- The power of play: Nurturing growth through joyful exploration
- Former CM KCR appears before Kaleshwaram commission
- Deepika Padukone talks about how badminton shaped her life
- Why preconception health matters more than you think
Namma Metro Phase 2 Delays: Yellow, Pink & Blue Lines Face Land, Train, and Clearance Issues
Namma Metro Phase 2 faces major delays due to land acquisition, tree clearance issues, and train shortages.
The Namma Metro Phase 2 projects are facing delays due to several challenges, including:
- Land acquisition issues
- Delays in getting permission to cut trees
- Shortage of trains
- Technical and legal complications
These problems are slowing down major metro lines and pushing deadlines further, causing inconvenience to commuters.
Yellow Line (RV Road to Bommasandra)
This line was supposed to open last year.
Even though civil work is complete, there's a shortage of train sets.
So far, only two trains have arrived.
A third set is expected soon.
BMRCL may begin partial operations, but passengers may have to wait 20 minutes between trains.
Pink Line (Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara)
This line was scheduled to be completed by March 2024.
Tunnel work is fully done.
90% of underground station work is completed.
Track laying is now in progress.
Despite progress, experts are not confident that services will begin soon.
Blue Line (to Kempegowda International Airport)
Work is far from complete.
Though pillars and viaducts are being built, station construction is moving slowly.
The project deadline is now pushed to 2027.
Overall Progress and Outlook
BMRCL is developing 75.09 km under Phase 2.
Only about 41 km is likely to be completed by next year.
However, operations might not begin immediately even if construction finishes.
Issues like legal disputes, slow procurement, and permission delays have caused cost overruns and timeline extensions.