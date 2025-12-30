Nandi Hills closed for New Year celebrations

Bengaluru: Authoritiesin Chikkaballapura district have prohibited public access to the renowned Nandi Hills during the year-end festivities. The decision aims to manage the expected surge of revellers and avoid overwhelming congestion at this favoured spot among Bengaluru residents and tourists alike.

Every year, the scenic destination draws enormous crowds from across districts and even other states for New Year gatherings, often swelling beyond 25,000 visitors on peak days despite regular daily footfall in the thousands.

To curb potential overcrowding and vehicular gridlock, the District Commissioner ordered a complete shutdown for general tourists from 2 pm on December 31 until 10 am on January 1.

Exemptions apply solely to those who secured guest house bookings in advance, allowing them entry while barring all other visitors and vehicles during the specified hours. This measure reflects ongoing efforts to ensure safety and orderly management at the hill station, which typically transforms into a bustling hub during such holiday periods.