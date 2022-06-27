Narayana students set record with 172 selections in KVPY test

Students of Narayana college have created a record with success in Kishore VaigyanikProtsahan Yojana Exam (Kishore Scientific Promotion Scheme) Aptitude Test 2021-22. Ranked 9th in the top 20 in the National Open category as well as 1st, 2nd, 8th and 12th, 13th and 17th. Apart from nineranks in top 20, they have also achieved 15 ranks within 50 and 25 within 100, demonstrating complete dominance. Narayana Group is also ranked 1st in the PWD category.

The Narayana Group Managing Director Dr P Sindhura Narayana said that their students have achieved a total of 172 Selections (SA and SX) and placed the institution in the top position.

The examination was conducted for students studying plus 1 and plus 2 by the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru on behalf of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, to bring out hidden talent in students. The selected students will receive fellowships from the government till the completion of post-graduation.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindhura said that for the past 43 years, the aim has been to train ordinary students to transform into a powerhouse of talent. She said that they have been maintaining their dominance by achieving top ranks in all the engineering and medical disciplines nationally for the last few years. Online mock tests conducted every week through N-Learn by the college is helping the students showcase their talent. The reasons for solid achievements is the integrated syllabus, the micro-schedule designed according to the plan, the study material designed by the experts, daily tests by the experienced faculty, and the comprehensive analysis of them as the student overcomes the weaknesses and moves forward with confidence, she claimed.

The Narayana Educational Institutions Executive Director K Puneet congratulated the students, their parents, and the faculty for their achievement.