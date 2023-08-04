Live
Naveen launches e-audio guided tour of Odisha Crafts Museum
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched an e-audio guided tour of Odisha Crafts Museum here. This e-audio tour is available in three languages - Odia, Hindi, and English.
The audio guided tour serves as a personal companion, guiding guests through captivating narratives and providing insights into the artefacts on display in the Odisha Crafts Museum. It also creates an immersive experience that connects visitors with the heart and soul of Odisha's rich cultural heritage, the CMO said.
This innovative offering introduces visitors to a seamless blend of technology and cultural exploration, ensuring an unforgettable and enriching museum experience.
Naveen also unveiled the museum's revamped website, showcasing Avant-garde features like an enthralling 360 Virtual tour, an e-ticketing system and a curated collection of mementoes from the souvenir shop designed to elevate the user experience.
The Chief Minister also released a captivating coffee table book, an artistic marvel created by the renowned maestro of contemporary art Trotsky Marudu. The coffee table book captures the essence of Odisha's rich cultural heritage, paying tribute to the skilled artisans who have enriched the State's heritage with their masterful creations.
The e-audio guided tour is a milestone achievement in Odisha's cultural landscape. It is set to transform the way visitors engage with the museum's treasure trove of art and heritage.
This initiative reflects the State's commitment to preserve and promote Odisha's artistic legacy while embracing the advancements of modern technology. “The tour promises to create a deeper and more meaningful connection between visitors and our cultural heritage,” the statement said.