New Agri-tech company Growero Technologies officially launched to revolutionize the way farmers cultivate crops

Bengaluru: A new agricultural technology company named Growero Technologies Private Limited with a strong commitment to sustainable farming process and food security made its official launch in Bengaluru in the presence of Channel Partners across Rayalaseema of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka State.

At the launch, Speaking to the media on Sunday, The Growero Technologies, Founder and Director, PJ Srikanth said that we aim to revolutionize the way farmers cultivate crops and Maximize Productivity. Growero Technologies focuses on empowering farmers through innovative solutions, with a team of experts in agriculture and technology.

Briefing at the launch event, MD, Devendra Dasari said, "Growero Technologies with its innovative solutions are designed to empower farmers with real‐time data and insights, enabling them to achieve higher yields, reduce costs, and contribute to global food security. We are excited to embark on this journey and bring positive change to agriculture."

The CEO, Navdeep Mehta said, “Growero has a Strategy of Crop Diversification and Seed to Harvest Solutions to provide Assured Yield to Growers, had obtained 140+ crop protection registrations which include‐ Insecticide, Fungicide, Herbicide, PGR and Bio Stimulants. We service across the crops and segments."

Adding to it, the Sales Head, Bhaskar Punna said, “We at Growero are aiming to build the company with Core values of Technology, Cost Competitiveness and Customer Services. For that to happen, we are establishing a strong network of 1000 Channel Partners and Stockiest Points which enable us to provide real time and reliable solutions to the farming community."











