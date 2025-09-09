New security facilities for CISF at Mangaluru airport

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport has added a fresh layer of security preparedness with the opening of new facilities for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) team guarding the airport. The initiatives include a customised training ground for the Quick Response Team (QRT), three kennels for the airport’s dog squad, and a Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) canteen offering daily-use items at subsidised rates to CISF staff.

Jose Mohan, Inspector-General of Police, Airport Sector (APS)-2, CISF, inaugurated the facilities. On the occasion, the QRT displayed drills of endurance and tactical strength, while the K9 squad – comprising Belgian Malinois and Labradors – demonstrated their skills in detecting threats.

Senior officials of the Airport Security Group (ASG) and the airport operator attended the event.