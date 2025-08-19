New tunnel road to ease traffic at Hebbal flyover: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that a new 1.5 km long tunnel road is being planned from Esteem Mall to Baptist Hospital to ease traffic at Hebbal flyover.

Speaking to reporters after declaring open the new loop of Hebbal flyover from Outer Ring Road to Bellary Road, he said, “Our government is committed to address the traffic congestion in the city. We have discussed the financial implications of the new 1.5 km tunnel road.”

“The new loop has been built at a cost of Rs 80 crore. The other loop from Esteem mall towards Mekhri circle would be read by November. The total cost of the project is Rs 300 crore. The new loops increase the number of lanes from two to six. BDA Chairman has taken the responsibility to get the other loop ready by November,” he explained.

“We have called tenders for 16.5 km tunnel road at a cost of Rs 17,000 crores. I have briefed the CM about manage traffic between Hebbal and Silk Board junctions,” he added.

“I am very transparent. Money is not important; work needs to be completed at any cost. A young MP has accused me of doing projects for money, but I don’t need money. BJP hasn’t done any major work during its tenure and its leaders haven’t brought any funds from the Centre. Asked if the new loops of Hebbal flyover would lead to more traffic at Mekhri circle, he said, “I can’t respond to everything that is said.”