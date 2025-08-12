New Vande Bharat train to Belagavi, a game-changer

Bengaluru: The new Bengaluru–Belagavi service is expected to significantly boost connectivity between Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Davanagere, Haveri, Dharwad, and Belagavi, offering faster and more comfortable travel for passengers in these regions.

Railway officials said the service will improve regional connectivity, reduce travel time, and enhance passenger comfort, marking a significant milestone in Karnataka’s railway history.

The Bengaluru–Belagavi Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 26751/26752) will begin regular operations from August 11, running six days a week except Wednesdays.

Traversing through eight districts, the train will operate six days a week, except Wednesdays. The north Karnataka and southern Karnataka regions will now have direct high-speed connectivity to the state capital. Departing Belagavi at 5:20 am, the train will arrive in Bengaluru at 1:50 pm.

On the return trip, it will leave Bengaluru at 2:20 pm and reach Belagavi at 10:40 pm, with stops at Tumakuru, Davanagere, Haveri, Hubballi, and Dharwad.

Covering 611 kilometers in just 8 hours and 50 minutes, this Vande Bharat service marks a milestone in Karnataka’s railway history.

Key details: Belagavi to Bengaluru (Train No. 26751): Departs Belagavi at 5:20 am, arrives Bengaluru at 1:50 pm.

Bengaluru to Belagavi (Train No. 26752): Departs Bengaluru at 2:20 pm, arrives Belagavi at 10:40 pm.