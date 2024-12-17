Nigerian Drug Peddler Arrested in Mangaluru with Cocaine Worth Rs 11.25 Lakh

Live
Mangaluru: In a crackdown on narcotics supply chains, the Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested a Nigerian national involved in supplying cocaine from Goa to Mangaluru. The accused, identified as 44-year-old Michael Okafar Odikpo, was caught with 30 grams of cocaine, cash, and a vehicle used in the operation.
The Operation
The arrest followed an investigation launched in March 2024, when the CCB nabbed two individuals in Ullal for peddling 34 grams of cocaine. The suspects revealed that they were sourcing the drugs from a peddler in Goa, leading the police to Calangute.
Seizures Made
The police confiscated cocaine, a car, mobile phones, cash, and a digital weighing machine during the operation, with the total value of seized items estimated at Rs 11.25 lakh.
Profile of the Accused
Odikpo, originally from Lagos, Nigeria, entered India in 2012 on a business visa. After living in Mumbai for a brief period, he shifted to Goa and reportedly began dealing in narcotics. He has three previous drug-related cases registered against him in Goa.
Police Action
The accused has been handed over to the jurisdictional police station for further proceedings. ACP Manoj Kumar Nayak led the team, comprising Inspector Shyam Sundar H.M., PSI Sharanappa Bhandari, and other officers.
This operation underscores the increasing focus of Karnataka police on dismantling drug trafficking networks operating across state borders.