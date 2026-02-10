Nine-page note under SIT scrutiny in realtor’s death

Bengaluru: The SIT probing the alleged suicide of Confident Group chairman C J Roy is examining multiple papers and documents seized during the investigation, including a nine-page note purportedly written by the real estate baron in red ink, police sources said on Monday.

“We are currently examining several papers and documents obtained from Roy’s family members and associates, including nine pages of notes suspected to have been written by him in red ink,” a senior police officer said.

The notes mention multiple issues on various occasions, which are under examination. Further details cannot be disclosed at this stage, he added. The case is presently registered as an unnatural death report, while the angle of abetment to suicide has not yet been taken up. “As the investigation progresses, further action will be taken based on the outcome,” the officer said. Statements of persons connected to Roy are being recorded as part of the probe, though details cannot be disclosed at this point, he added.

The founder and chairman of the real estate firm Confident Group allegedly died by suicide on January 30 after sustaining bullet injuries from his licensed firearm at his office near Richmond Circle in the city.

The incident occurred on the day a team of Income Tax officials from Kerala was questioning him, following searches conducted over the previous three days.

Roy had been under the Income Tax department’s scanner since December last year, when his office and premises were searched.

Details of the raids are yet to be made public, and it remains unclear whether the Income Tax officials have been questioned by the Special Investigation Team.

Sources also said Roy had been consulting a psychiatrist, indicating that he was under stress. The SIT has also questioned Roy’s office staff as part of the investigation, sources added.