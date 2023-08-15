NMPA erects tallest flag post on the coast

Mangaluru: The New Mangaluru Port Authority (NMPA) has taken a special initiative of erecting a flag post that stands 100 feet from the ground. Chairman of the NMPA Dr A Venkataramana hoisted the Indian tricolour in front of the main gate (US Mallya gate). The flag post is the tallest in the Coastal region and has changed the look of the busy NH 66 part that passes through the NMPA main gate.

Addressing the gathering, the Chairman underscored the NMPA's unwavering dedication to India's progress and the bolstering of the maritime domain. Providing insights into the operational statistics, he highlighted that the Port had managed 41.42 million metric tons (MT) of cargo in the preceding year. Since then, an impressive growth of 9.16% in cargo handling has been achieved in the current fiscal year. Notably, the Port's operational ratio has displayed substantial improvement, decreasing from 38.21% in the prior year to approximately 35% in the ongoing year.

The Chairman expressed his delight in announcing the Port's remarkable expansion and consistent year-on-year progress in cargo handling, setting it apart from other major ports. Remarkably, it has secured the foremost position in cargo handling growth over the past four months. The Chairman also recounted significant events from the previous year, including inaugurated projects by the Prime Minister and the Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways. The Port was honoured with "The Greentech Award" and ISO certification (45001:2018) for Occupational Health and Safety. It also secured two Hindi Rajbhasha Awards from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, as well as the distinguished Sagar Sreshtha Samman Award for outstanding performance among major ports.

Looking ahead, the Chairman outlined the Port's plans for the upcoming year, which encompass a range of projects. These initiatives comprise the modernization of the KK Gate, the establishment of New Berth No. 17, and the enhancement of Berth No. 09 and 13, among others. He further emphasized the Port's commitment to a projected cargo handling volume of 48 million tons this year. This goal is well within reach, given the Port's pioneering approach to embracing innovative technologies, digitizing its operations, championing automation, fostering green port practices, and fostering robust traffic growth.