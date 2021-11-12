No discussions related to bitcoin with PM Modi: Basavaraj Bommai

Delhi/ Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Prime minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday and discussed various issues concerning the state. As opposition parties allege on BJP leaders' involvement in the multi-crore bitcoin scam, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that they did not have any discussion on it.

On Thursday, after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, who briefed the media said: 'The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction over the administration, reform measures and projects undertaken by his government during the last 100 days. The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has shared his words of encouragement to gain the confidence of the people of the state and do better in the interests of the people'. 'When Prime Minister was invited to participate in four events in December, PM Modi said he would visit twice . The four events include the inauguration of the Bangalore Suburban Railway Project, the inaugural programme at the Jnanabharathi Campus, upgradation of more than 180 ITIs and Bangalore development programmes, the CM added.

He also said, "I have also had discussions with the Prime Minister about the outcome of the by-election in Hanagal and Sindagi constituencies, especially the defeat in Hanagal. PM Modi only said, "Don't worry, try to do more popular work in the coming days and try to earn people's confidence. I tried to intiate talks on the bitcoin issue, but the Prime Minister said not to bother about all this, you just have to work with loyalty, and with courage and everything will be fine', he advised, informed CM Bommai.

'The central leaders have more informatiom on bitcoin than I do. The CM said that the investigating agencies are located in Delhi under the central government. Modi has been very much pleased with the administration of the State since I became Chief Minister in the last 100 days. The Prime Minister has said to work by keeping target 2023 in mind and continue the work', said CM Bommai.

'Vidyasiri Scheme for Farmers' Children, Special Scheme for Girls, various programmes of State Government were appreciated by Modi who said that it can be taken as a model for other states, CM Bommai said. He also discussed with the Prime Minister about the National Education Policy implemented in the state. Along with JP Nadda, CM Bommai has discussed on the upcoming Jana Swaraj Yatra, upcoming elections and on the core committee meeting of the party. "J P Nadda has stated that Karnataka state is also given importance and we are paying attention to it even though we are busy in next year's Uttar Pradesh polls," CM Bommai said.