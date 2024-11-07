No more smoking in government office premises

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has issued a directive banning smoking and the use of tobacco products in government offices and their premises. Highlighting the severe health risks posed by smoking and other tobacco products, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms has issued a gazette notification to enforce a total prohibition of such practices in public spaces.

According to the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 2021, under Rule 31, consumption of intoxicating beverages or narcotic substances in public areas is also prohibited. Despite legislative warnings, the government observed persistent tobacco usage within government offices and their premises.

In view of employee health and to protect the public and government personnel from second-hand smoke, the state has implemented a complete ban on smoking and tobacco consumption by any government employee within office premises. Offices have been directed to display warning signs at suitable locations to ensure awareness.

The government has cautioned that any employee found smoking or consuming tobacco products—such as gutka, pan masala, or betel leaves—within office premises will face disciplinary action.