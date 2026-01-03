Top IAS officers reshuffled

Bhubaneswar: A day after 1991 batch IAS officer Anu Garg took charge as the new Chief Secretary, the State government on Thursday announced a major reshuffle in the senior IAS cadre. The reshuffle marks one of the first major administrative moves under Chief Secretary Anu Garg’s leadership, signalling an active restructuring of roles for improved governance and departmental coordination.

Among significant changes effected by the State government, the 1993-batch IAS Deoranjan Kumar Singh will replace Garg as the new Development Commissioner of the State. Singh, currently holding the post of Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue & Disaster Management (R&D) department; Member, Board of Revenue; Special Relief Commissioner (SRC); Managing Director, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) and Chairman, Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC), has been appointed as the Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary and Secretary, Planning & Convergence department. He will remain in additional charge of the Additional Chief Secretary to the government, Revenue & Disaster Management department.

Similarly, 1991-batch Satyabrata Sahu, the incumbent ACS, Home department and Forest, Environment & Climate Change, has been posted as Member, Board of Revenue, Odisha, Cuttack. The 1995-batch Hemant Sharma, ACS, Industries department, with additional charge of I &PR department and Chairman, IPICOL, has been assigned the additional charge of ACS, Home department. Shubha Sarma, the 1999-batch IAS officer, currently serving as Principal Secretary, Women & Child Development, has been given additional charge of Principal Secretary, Water Resources department.

The 1999-batch Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, incumbent Principal Secretary, Excise department and CMD, Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL), Chairman, Odisha State Beverages Corporation Limited (OSBCL), has been assigned additional charge as Principal Secretary, Forest, Environment & Climate Change department.

The 2005-batch officer Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Co-operation department; Chairman, Odisha State Warehousing Corporation (OSWC) and Special Secretary, Housing & Urban Development, has been given additional charge of SRC and MD OSDMA.

Madhumita Rath, IAS (SCS-2015), Additional Secretary to the Government, School & Mass Education department, has been appointed as Collector and District Magistrate, Nayagarh. The incumbent Nayagarh Collector, the 2019 batch IAS Akshay Sunil Agrawal, has been transferred and posted as the Collector & District Magistrate, Gajapati.