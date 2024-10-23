Notice issued to over 2,300 unauthorised PGs

Bengaluru: Notices have been issued to 1011 and 2320 unauthorized Paying Guest (PG) accommodations for not following BBMP guidelines. 21 PGs are being closed. A team led by Health Officers is visiting and inspecting official and unofficial PGs in all the 8 zones under the BBMP. PGs that do not follow the rules are being sealed.

Notices were issued 2-3 times to PGs which were being run unofficially without obtaining business license and did not follow the guidelines. However, the rules were not followed. Thus, PGs are being closed under Section 305 and 308 of the BBMP Act-2020. A total of 21 PGs including one official and 20 unofficial have been closed so far.

There are a total of 2320 unauthorized PGs under the Corporation, out of which 1674 PGs are following the guidelines. 646 PGs are non-compliant. Notices will be issued to 2320 official PGs, including PGs that have complied with the rules. Out of 2193 authorized PGs, 1578 are following the norms.

Special Commissioner of Health Suralkar Vikas Kishore said that 615 PGs are not following the guidelines which are as follows:

• Steps should be taken to install CCTV cameras at the entrance, exit gate and premises of PGs and store the video footage for 30 days.

• It should be ensured that 70 square feet of space is reserved for each resident.

• Permits should be issued only for the occupancy of a specified number of occupants depending on the facilities available in the building.

• Residents should be provided with clean and hygienic bathrooms and toilets.

• Clean drinking water facility must be provided.

• Ensure availability of 135 litres of water per person.

• If the entrepreneur has his own kitchen, he should obtain license from FSSAI within 3 months of issue of business license by Corporation.

• Employers or owners must depute at least one staff mandatorily on 24/7 duty for the safety of PG residents.

• Before issuance of commercial license by the corporation, the owner should ensure that an official certificate is obtained from the competent authority regarding the implementation of fire safety measures in the proposed building.

• It should be ensured that PG buildings display the BBMP helpline number 1533 and police department helpline number 101 in the PG buildings for emergency services.

• First aid boxes should be installed.

• PG owners should take steps for proper segregation and disposal of solid waste.