Only 10.5 cm rainfall in 24 hrs, dinghies deployed for rescue

Bengaluru: Monsoon is yet to set in, but already the rain has put Bengaluru’s administrators in a tight spot. Even with an average rainfall of 10.5 cm on Sunday night, the city found itself deploying dinghies with essential supplies and tractor-trailers to the rescue of those stranded in knee-deep water.Some of the worst affected areas include Manyata Tech Park, BTM Layout, Ejipura Junction, HSR Layout 5th and 6th sectors and Silk Board Junction. This time too it was no exception for Sai Layout, infamous for flooding the moment it rains. The low-lying area again flooded up to chest level, forcing people, including senior citizens, to wade through it, before being rescued by tractor trolleys.

Some of the areas that saw flood water entering the houses include Wilson Garden, HSR Layout, Nandagokula Layout in Nagavara, HBR Layout 5th block, Hennur, Sai Layout, Manyata Tech Park, ST Bed Layout in Koramangala, and Silk Board. Videos of people trying to remove the almost knee-deep water from their homes in BTM layout with mugs and buckets are circulating on social media.