Only red carpet, no red tapism: Prime Minister assures investors

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured investors on Wednesday, while India is investing 100 trillion dollars on infrastructure projects in coming years there would be red carpet welcome for them in place of red tapism which used to exist earlier. Inaugurating the silver jubilee edition of the country's flagship event 'Bengaluru Tech summit' (BTS 22) virtually, PM Modi expressed confidence, that solutions could be found to all the problems if confidence of investors and creativity of innovators go together. He remarked, "Since the past, India has been contributing to make technology human centric and democratic. Technology has turned out to be a weapon to eradicate poverty in the country. Especially , Bengaluru is leading the path being the capital of technology, innovation and potential leadership."

Saying, Indian techies are leading all the fronts of technology including healthtech, fintech and edutech, he added that the world was witnessing talent globalisation. "India being home to about 81,000 startups is the third largest hub of unicorns. In the last 8 years India's has advanced 40 places in the iglobal innovation index" Prime Minister stated. "Technology is being used in the country to bring about equitability and empowerment. This has also curtailed irregularities. India has become an information super highway' he remarked.

He described how technology was efficiently used to fight against the Covid pandemic, to provide quality education, in implementing direct benefit transfer, Jandhan, Aadhar, E-market and such other social welfare programmes.

Narendra Modi said that the country was transforming as a sustainable digital economy with the happening of broadband revolution even in rural parts. The Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy, UAE, H.E Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Australia; H.E. Tim Watts, Minister of Science and Culture, Finland, H.E Petri Honkonen and Martin Schroeter, Chairman and CEO, Kyndryl USA, Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO, Inmobi, India's first unicorn, Aravind Kumar, director stpi shared their thoughts on the occasion. Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai unveiled the commemoration plaque of the event and addressed the gathering. While, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister for IT/BT made a welcome note. Also present at the event Large and Medium scale industries Minister Murugesh Nirani. As Kris Gopalakrishna, Kiran Majumdar Shah, Prashant Prakash, BV Naidu also spoke.