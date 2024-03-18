Opposition leader Ashok suggests measures to solve water crisis

Bengaluru: State opposition leader R. Ashok has offered six key recommendations to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ahead of a crucial meeting concerning the pressing issue of drinking water scarcity in Bengaluru. Ashok emphasised the importance of providing officials with ample notice for the meeting and urged the establishment of clear targets and timeframes to avoid potential chaos.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convened a meeting of stakeholders on Monday afternoon to address the water crisis gripping Bengaluru. In a press statement, Ashok criticised the state Congress government for its alleged irresponsible and negligent in handling of the drought situation. Despite being aware of the impending crisis for the past six months, the government purportedly failed to take necessary precautions, make adequate preparations, or explore alternative solutions.

Despite the deadline for the registration of tankers having passed two days ago, the process remains incomplete. Out of over 3,500 private tankers operating in Bangalore, only around 1,700 are registered, leaving more than 50 per cent unregistered. Ashok stressed the importance of registering all tankers promptly to combat the influence of tanker mafias and extortionists.

Furthermore, Ashok highlighted the need for strict enforcement of rules mandating the affixation of stickers on tankers supplying free water by Jalmandali. Without proper stickers, there is a risk of water misuse, necessitating immediate action by the authorities to ensure compliance.

Ashok proposed the issuance of special identification numbers and cards for registered private tankers, along with the mandatory inclusion of rate lists and complaint numbers on the vehicles. He also advocated for the installation of GPS trackers on tankers to prevent illegal activities and the provision of additional tankers in densely populated areas.

Addressing concerns about the responsiveness of the Jalmandali/BBMP helpline, Ashok called for measures to enhance its effectiveness, such as establishing a private call center. Additionally, he urged authorities to extend special attention to resolving water problems in 110 villages across 35 wards under the BBMP periphery. Ashok emphasised that the effective implementation of these measures is crucial to providing necessary guidance to officials during the meeting and setting achievable targets and deadlines. Failure to do so, he warned, could result in yet another unproductive gathering.