Our family always ready to face ED inquiry: Shivakumar
Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stated on Monday that his family is always prepared to face inquiries by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), downplaying the recent ED summons issued to his brother and Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh.
Speaking to reporters near his residence in Sadashivanagar, Shivakumar said, “The ED has summoned Suresh based on someone’s statement. There is no need for the media to sensationalise this.”
When questioned about D.K. Suresh being called in connection with the Aishwarya Gowda cheating case, the DCM responded, “Even I was previously booked by the ED. What happened to that? No one came forward to protect us — the judiciary was our only safeguard. As public representatives, it’s natural for us to meet people from our constituencies. Suresh is fully prepared to cooperate with the ED investigation.”
Criticizing the media for diverting attention, he said, “There are far more important issues that deserve coverage.” Regarding MLA BR Patil’s allegation that gram panchayat members accepted bribes in housing allotments, Shivakumar said, “I have already said what I needed to. The Chief Minister and Housing Minister will respond further on this.” On claims of funds being withdrawn without MLAs’ knowledge, he said, “I am unaware of any such statements.”