Over 31,000 people have registered in Karnataka with DKMS-BMST as potential lifesavers

Bengaluru: To commemorate World Marrow Donor Day, observed on September 16th, DKMS proudly announces two significant milestones: The international nonprofit organization has successfully registered 12 million stem cell donors worldwide, providing 110,000 blood cancer or blood disorder patients with a second chance at life. In India, DKMSBMST Foundation India has registered over 90,000 potential blood stem cell donors all over India of which over 31,000 people are from Karnataka. The foundation has also facilitated more than 100 blood stem cell transplants in the last four years across India, thus, helped save lives of 100 blood cancer or blood disorder patients.

Every 27 seconds, someone around the globe receives the staggering diagnosis of blood cancer, bringing profound challenges to both individuals and their families. Each year, thousands of families are confronted with the heart-wrenching reality that their loved ones urgently require a blood stem cell transplant to survive.

In India, where over 70,000 people succumb to blood cancer annually, accounting for 8% of all new cancer cases, a blood stem cell transplant from an HLA (Human Leukocyte Antigen) matching donor is often the only hope. However, only 25-30% of patients in need can find HLA matching donors within their family, leaving 70% dependent on unrelated donors, accessible through stem cell registries. Given the significance of ethnic matching, the probability of Indian patients finding a suitable stem cell donor is significantly higher when seeking donors among fellow Indians.

Nonetheless, the number of registered potential stem cell donors among Indians remains insufficient, leading to prolonged waiting periods for many blood cancer patients in India who urgently require this life-saving intervention. Within this formidable journey, each registered donor shines as a beacon of hope, embodying the unified strength of diversity.

"Due to a lack of awareness, only 0.04% of the total Indian population is registered globally as potential stem cell donors," shares Dr. Sunil Bhat, Director and Clinical Lead, Pediatric Hematology, Oncology, and Blood and Marrow Transplantation, Narayana Health Network Hospitals. "Having a large donor registry comprising people of Indian origin will ensure that more people with blood cancer and blood disorders can benefit from this treatment modality. If a well-matched healthy donor is available to the patient, the transplant outcome is very encouraging."

On World Marrow Donor Day, DKMS BMST Foundation India celebrates the local heroes who selflessly donated their blood stem cells, offering a second chance at life to those in need. These achievements are not mere statistics; they are powerful stories of courage and kindness. One such inspiring narrative is that of Smita, a young pharmacologist from Bengaluru, who embodies the spirit of compassionate giving.

Smita's inspiring journey began when she registered as a potential stem cell donor on the DKMS-BMST website in January 2021. Within nine months, she received the incredible news that she was a match for a patient in need. "Any healthy adult can register as a potential stem cell donor, so when I came across a social media post about stem cell donation, I jumped at it," says Smita.

Smita's decision to donate was inspired by her mother's battle with cancer. Witnessing her mother's struggle, Smita was determined to make a difference and offer hope to others fighting this life-threatening disease. Despite initial doubts from her family about the donation process, Smita found guidance and support from the counselors and staff at DKMS-BMST. She donated her stem cells via the Peripheral Blood Stem Cell Collection (PBSC) process, which is similar to blood platelet donation.

'’Guidance on treatment, financial support, and planning is the most critical factor affecting access to treatment in India, as patients and their family members often have limited access to comprehensive information on available services and government support. DKMS-BMST is dedicated to improving the plight of patients, enhancing their access to transplantation, and providing as many patients as possible with a second chance at life. Our unwavering commitment drives us to expand our reach and impact, with the goal of ensuring every patient, regardless of location, finds the lifesaving support they need,’’ explains Patrick Paul, CEO of DKMS-BMST.