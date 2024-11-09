Pak connection surfaces in Rameswaram cafe blast

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which investigated the Rameswaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru, has already submitted the charge sheet to the court. It is now known that the NIA charge sheet contains an explosive information.

It is said that Pakistan is involved in the Rameswaram Cafe blast case, and it is said that A6 Faisal, a suspected terrorist of Pakistani origin, is currently in Pakistan. Taha and Shajib went missing after the Mangalore cooker blast.

After some time he came back to Bangalore. Then he met Muzamil Sharif. Muzamil was working in a hotel near Majestic. It was Muzamil Sharif’s Taha and Shajib who converted and joined ISIS. Muzamil was tasked by Taha and Shajib to do some mischief in the first phase.

Terrorists had planned to carry out bomb blasts in Bangalore in December 2023. The notification came through the online handler.

Ram Mandir is inaugurated in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. There was an instruction to carry out the explosion.

In this backdrop, Shajib, who had targeted Malleswaram BJP office, was shifted from Bangalore to Chennai. He made an IED bomb while staying in a rented house in Triplicane.

On the morning of January 22, Shajib came to Bangalore with an IED bomb and plotted to plant the bomb in front of the BJP office. A bomb was placed behind the BJP office due to high security. The timer was set for 90 minutes. The bomb did not explode.

The person who planted the bomb escaped to Chennai.

Let the bomb go off, at least the bomb was not detected.

After the bomb planted behind the Malleshwaram BJP office in Bengaluru did not explode, he planned to explode the bomb again in a densely populated area. Finally, in the month of February, NIA has unraveled the charge sheet about Shajib coming from Chennai to Bengaluru on February 29, landing near KR Puram Tin Factory, coming to Kundalahalli and planting the IED bomb in Rameswaram Cafe.