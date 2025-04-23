Live
Pakistan orchestrated Pahalgam terror attack: K'taka BJP
Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP on Wednesday accused Pakistan of orchestrating the Pahalgam terror attack, and claimed that the Central government will take appropriate action as India has one of the world's strongest armed forces.
Addressing a press conference, he said, "This is a sad day for all of us. Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked Jammu-Kashmir's special status, paving the way for development. I visited there two years ago, and businesses were thriving. Many Muslims happily said they were earning Rs 10,000 daily. However, this act by a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist organisation is condemnable."
In this incident, 26 Hindus lost their lives, and over 20 people were injured. The entire nation stands with the victims' families.
Ashok alleged that terrorists targeted and killed Hindus while sparing Muslims, with local sleeper cells providing support.
He claimed sleeper cells exist in Karnataka and Bengaluru, and some even facilitate voter IDs for terrorists.
Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan condemned the terrorist attack, describing it as a religiously motivated act meant to instil fear.
Speaking to the media, Ashwath Narayan said 26 people were killed by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
Ashwath Narayan said Pakistan was grappling with poverty, economic instability, and social issues and unable to tolerate others' progress, it supports terrorism to spread unrest.
He said India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is taking firm action to counter this.
Ashwath Narayan expressed confidence that terrorism will be uprooted completely and Pakistan will be taught a proper lesson.
He emphasised that the nation must stand united in this moment.
"We are all Indians and must maintain peace and tolerance, rising above politics and religion," he appealed.
He announced that candlelight vigils will be held across the state today to pray for the departed souls.