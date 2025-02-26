Party positions only for those who work on the ground: DKS

Bengaluru: KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the Congress party will reward only to those party workers who sincerely work on the ground and not to those who lobby with leaders in Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence before departing for New Delhi, he said, “We need people who work at the taluk level and we don’t need people who revolve around senior leaders in Bengaluru. If we give some positions of power, it needs to yield results. We will give priority to those leaders who work on the ground and get us results.” He was replying to a question on dropping of close confidantes of some of the ministers from the office bearers list.

Asked if the office bearers’ list would be handed over to the High Command, he said, “The list is ready but we will not submit it right now. We need to substitute those who are not keen on these roles. We need people who can work round the clock on the ground. There is no use in appointing someone due to influence or pressures. The AICC has clearly asked us to give priority to those willing to work hard. We are also giving priorities to women in view of the reservation. We are taking ministers’ feedback on this and the list will be finalised this week.”

Replying to a question on his Delhi visit, he said, “I had raised issues with state’s irrigation projects the Union Jal Shakthi minister during a recent meet of state irrigation ministers in Rajasthan. The Union minister has given me time to discuss those concerns and hence the visit.”

“Our officers from the Irrigation department have already held preliminary meetings with Union Jal Shakthi officials in Delhi. I have an appointment at 11 am today. We will seek approvals for irrigation projects in the state,” he said.