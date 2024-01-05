People’s Work is God’s Work: DCM D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today said that people were his God and he was always ready for their service.

Speaking at the public grievance redressal programme ‘Government at Your Doorstep’ in Yelahanka today, he said, “The line ‘People’s Work is God’s work’ is etched on Vidhan Soudha built by Kengal Hanumanthaiah. You are the God for us and we always at your service.”

“I have not come here alone, I have come with over 300 government officials to serve you. You have given us power. We are indebted to you and we are here to pay off that debt. As Bheeshma tells Dharmaraya, there are four debts – Parents, Gods, Teachers and Society.”

“Bengaluru has seen many ministers but I believe in bringing the government to the people. When I became an MLA 35 years ago, I had taken officials to each village and resolved their issues. This model reduces people’s burden. I would like to do the same for Bengaluru,” he said.

“A lot of people come to our doorstep with their grievances. With this programme, we have decided to bring the government to your doorstep. Our Chief Minister has instructed all ministers to conduct Janaspandana programmes in their constituencies. I have conducted Janspandana programmes in my constituency,” he added.

“People come to politicians when bureaucrats fail to respect and respond. People also come to us when bureaucrats ask for bribes. There is increasing incidence of such cases and they need to stopped,” he said, while calling on people to report any demand for bribes. If any official asks for bribes in the name of the MLA, ministers or MPs, let us know and we will take strict action, he said.

“Our guarantee schemes are helping provide relief to the people. Annabhagya is providing 5 kg rice and cash in lieu of another 5 kg; Gruhajyothi is providing up to 200 units of free electricity; Gruhalakshmi is giving Rs 2000 every month to the female head of the family. About 5 lakh women are not getting Gruahlakshmi amount due to some technical issues and it will be sorted out soon. If the Centre doesn’t provide rice for the additional 5 kgs, the State government will purchase it elsewhere and provide it,” he noted.

“Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath has raised the issue of funds allocation for the constituency, we will look into it. There is under-declaration and under-payment of property taxes under the self-declaration scheme and there is shortage of funds due to this. We are conducting a new survey of the properties and taxes will be collected as per that. How can government provide infrastructure if the people don’t pay taxes?”

People are dumping garbage and construction waste anywhere and everywhere and it is become a huge menace. In order to put an end to this practice, the government was planning to install cameras across the city, he said, adding that cases would be filed against violators.

“Bengaluru is not a planned city. Kempegowda had erected four towers marking the city’s boundaries. Today, the city has grown 5-6 times bigger. People who come to Bengaluru don’t go back due to its weather, education, health, etc. Hence, urban management is very important,” he noted.

“There are many appeals here today. Whatever issues can be resolved within the legal framework will be resolved. In case some issues can’t be resolved, you will be informed reasons for that,” he said.

Some of the defeated candidates in the recent assembly elections have also submitted some appeals and they have been forwarded to the officials, he added.