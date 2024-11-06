Pilikula Zoo Welcomes New Animals from Odisha

Mangaluru: Mangaluru’s Pilikula Biological Park has expanded its animal family with new arrivals from Odisha’s Nandankanan Zoo through an animal exchange programme. The transfer, approved by the Central Zoo Authority, includes a six-year-old male Asiatic lion, a dhole (wild dog), two gharial crocodiles, and four rare pheasants out of which two are Silver Pheasants and two are Yellow Golden Pheasants.

In exchange, Pilikula Zoo has sent four dholes, four rare Reticulated Pythons, two Brahminy Kites, three Asian Palm Civets, and two Large Egrets to Nandankanan Zoo. These exchanges aim to provide companionship for solitary animals, ensure genetic diversity, and contribute to species conservation.

The new Asiatic lion at Pilikula will join the zoo’s existing group of lions, serving as a companion and boosting the population of this rare species in Indian zoos. Due to the scarcity of Asiatic lions in captivity, the addition from Nandankanan Zoo is a significant asset.

Transporting these animals required careful planning, with two veterinary officers and eight animal handlers accompanying them on a nearly 2,000-kilometer journey to ensure their safety. Upon arrival, the animals will undergo a 15-day acclimatisation period, receiving necessary vaccinations and medical care before being introduced for public viewing.

Pilikula Biological Park, one of India’s largest zoos with over 1,200 animals, continues to grow in diversity, aiming to enhance visitor experience while promoting self-sustainability. The recent exchange with Nandankanan Zoo, a record-breaking transfer spanning almost 2,000 kilometers, underscores the park’s commitment to wildlife conservation and innovative partnerships with other zoos. (eom)