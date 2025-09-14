PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia

Live
Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the tragic incident of a truck ploughing into the Ganesh Visarjan procession, leading to the death of nine people.
“The mishap in Hassan, Karnataka, is heart-rending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those who have been injured recover at the earliest,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) quoted PM Modi as saying in a post on the social media platform X.“An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” it said.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his condolences over the tragic incident and announced Rs 5 lakh compensation and free treatment to injured persons.