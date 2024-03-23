PM Modi wave in all 28 LS seats in K'taka, says state BJP President

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President, BY Vijayendra, has stated that there is a wave in favour of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in all 28 parliamentary seats of the state.

Everything will settle down, he said referring to rebellion within the BJP over ticket distribution.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, state BJP chief Vijayendra said that Congress leaders know that defeat is certain and were making a futile attempt to field their ministers in the Lok Sabha election in their desperation to win.

He said that the Congress had realised that there was a BJP wave across the state.

"The BJP and JD(S) cadres are together working towards ensuring the victory of our candidates," he said.

"Everything is going to calm down. All roadblocks will be cleared," he stated regarding the confusion over seat sharing with the JD(S).

"We have two goals ahead of us at this stage. The victory of the BJP has to be ensured in the Lok Sabha elections and we have to get majority in the Karnataka Assembly election afterwards," Vijayendra stated.

He said that the BJP high command had chosen candidates keeping in view the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state.

He added that the party had opened a media centre with all facilities and national leaders would hold press conferences from there.

“Bringing back PM Modi is not just the motto of BJP workers, it has become the aspiration of the people,” Vijayendra stated.

He added that after 10 years of governance, the popularity of the PM had increased.

“The people of the country have accepted the leadership of PM Modi. This shows that the schemes launched by the Centre have reached every house,” Vijayendra stated.

Reacting to allegations of encouragement to family politics, Vijayendra stated, he was ready to contest from the Varuna seat for the Assembly elections but the BJP high command did not agree.

“When Basavaraj Bommai was the Chief Minister, it was decided to make me an MLC, but then also the high command did not give its consent. I agreed to the decision. Now, BJP National President, JP Nadda, has explained why I have been given the post of state chief," he said.

“There is no family politics in the BJP. There is no hesitation in making this statement,” he alleged.

“No matter what, the Congress will not come to power because of PM Modi's popularity,” Vijayendra stated.

He also demanded that the Congress make its stand over the Mekedatu project clear.

“They are in power. Our stand is clear. We don't let the interest of the state be compromised,” he said.