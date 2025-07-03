Police Clamp Down on Festival Season Violations

Mangaluru: As the festive calendar for Mangaluru fills up with religious events such as Muharram, Krishna Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Eid Milad, Navaratri, and Deepavali, the city police have swung into action, issuing an exhaustive set of dos and don'ts for all organisers and the public.

Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy announced that no event, procession, or gathering would be permitted without written approval. Timings are non-negotiable — events must end by 11:30 PM, while the use of loudspeakers is banned after 10 PM, with strict decibel controls in place.

The guidelines also mandate that organisers furnish names and contact details of authorised representatives, set up round-the-clock security with CCTV surveillance (stored for 30 days), and obtain no-objection certificates from property owners where events are held.