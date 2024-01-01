Political turmoil mars Vande Bharat train reception in Karwar

Karwar: A reception program for the Vande Bharat Express, organised in Karwar, took an unexpected turn on Saturday when supporters of MLA Satish Sail and former MLA Rupali Naik engaged in a heated altercation.

The clash occurred during the arrival of Rupali Naik at the event, with activists shouting slogans for an extended period. Subsequently, when MLA Satish Sail arrived, Congress workers reciprocated with slogans, leading to a verbal spat between the two groups.

Efforts by officials, including ZP CEO Eshwar Khado, Additional DC Prakash Rajput, and railway department representatives, to pacify the agitated supporters proved futile. Despite appeals to prioritise the event over political differences, the program was eventually disrupted midway.

The leaders, along with their respective supporters, boarded the train to wish passengers well.

However, slogans from the rival factions persisted, causing inconvenience to passengers and students attending the program. MLA Satish Sail criticised the BJP, accusing them of politicising a government event.

He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative but urged the BJP to address longstanding issues faced by Konkan railway refugees and extend the train’s route to Karwar.

MP Ananthakumar Hegade, scheduled to inaugurate the central government’s ambitious project in Karwar, was conspiciously absent, reportedly due to prior commitments. Consequently, local MLA Satish Sail provided the green signal for the train’s departure. Ahead of the launch, he distributed sweets to passengers and expressed his best wishes.

Notably, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and MLA Vedavyas Kamath from Mangalore joined party workers and passengers on the journey to Goa. The Vande Bharat Express, equipped with modern amenities such as WiFi, reading lights, smoke alerts, and CCTV surveillance, offers a luxurious travel experience.

The train, with 560 seats across eight coaches, operates six days a week, excluding Thursdays, ensuring a seamless and comfortable journey for commuters.