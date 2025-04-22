Live
Pope Francis was a strong advocate of environment
Bengaluru: Reverend Cyril Victor Joseph, Director of the Archdiocese Communication Centre, Archdiocese of Bengaluru, said on Monday that Pope Francis was a global leader who reached out to the poor, showed deep concern for the environment, and raised ethical concerns about Artificial Intelligence (AI).
“It’s indeed a great loss for the Church because he was a true shepherd and a great leader in the universal Church. We thank God for his leadership, but it is a huge loss. In a very special way, the unique initiatives he introduced during his tenure were marked by mercy and compassion,” said the Archdiocese of Bengaluru.
He further added that Pope Francis envisioned a Church that embodies God’s dream - one that is more compassionate and merciful, and that reaches out to the needy, especially those on the peripheries.
Reverend Cyril also shared a personal anecdote: “During my doctoral research in Rome, I had the opportunity to visit Pope Francis in the US. He was affectionately referred to as a ‘tree hugger’ because of his strong environmental advocacy.”
He noted that even with the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Pope Francis expressed ethical concerns and called for thoughtful consideration of its impact on humanity. Reverend Cyril added that Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao, President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), had already issued a circular expressing heartfelt condolences and calling for mourning in churches across India.