PPPAC Committee approves Satellite Town Ring Road Project

Bengaluru: The Suburban Ring Road Project (STRR), which will significantly reduce traffic congestion in the capital city of Bengaluru, will come before the Union Cabinet. The ‘Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee’ has given its approval for the project.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has assured Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy that the project will be approved in the Cabinet meeting soon.

Minister Kumaraswamy, who met Nitin Gadkari at his office in Parliament House, held an important discussion on the project. The minister had met Gadkari earlier.

On Kumaraswamy’s request, the ‘Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee’ (PPPAC) has given its approval for the project and it will now come before the Cabinet. He told HDK that the project will be approved in the cabinet.

Expressing happiness over Gadkari’s positive response, Kumaraswamy said; The Suburban Ring Road project was launched in 2013 itself. However, it was shelved due to various reasons.

This is a project to connect eight industrial towns around Bengaluru. Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda has made a lot of efforts for the implementation of this project.

He said that the letter he had written in this regard was given to Gadkari.

This 4-6 lane project will connect Bengaluru and surrounding suburban areas including Dabaspet, Doddaballapur, Devanahalli, Sulibele, Hoskote, Anekal, Kanakapura, Ramanagara and Magadi. It will also connect the Bengaluru-Chennai Express Highway. It will also connect Hosur in Tamil Nadu. This suburban ring road will be connected to the Bangalore-Chennai Expressway.

The minister said that the purpose of this project is to prevent any heavy vehicle carrying goods for industries from entering Bangalore city.

The suburban outer ring road project, which had been on hold since 2018, has been saved with the approval of Gadkari and the approval of Kumaraswamy.

Bangalore city, Bangalore rural, Tumkur and Ramanagara districts will benefit the most from this project. Mainly, the traffic pressure on Bangalore city will be reduced, Kumaraswamy said.

This project will pass a distance of about 135 km in the state of Karnataka and is being implemented at a cost of about Rs.4,750 crore.

This highway, which has a fully controlled access system with 4 to 6 lanes, will provide traffic facilities without any obstacles.

The road will pass through the suburbs around Bangalore. It is estimated that this will reduce traffic congestion in the city, the minister said.