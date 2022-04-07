Pramoda Devi Wodeyar opposes ropeway to Chamundi Hills

Mysuru: Member of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar on Wednesday felt there was no need for a ropeway to Chamundi Hills. Speaking to media persons here, she said, "Travelling time to Chamundi Hills is only 20 minutes and when that is the case, what is the need for a ropeway? We need to protect the environment and there is no need to build a township on the hills.

Any construction work should be opposed."

She further said that any move to demolish iconic Lansdowne Building and Devaraja Market would be detrimental to the heritage value of Mysuru city. Instead, Mysuru City Corporation should restore the two buildings. "Jaganmohana Palace and Rajendra Vilas Palace are being restored without problems. Rajendra Vilas Palace has been closed to the public for some time and we are restoring it after consulting experts.

The civil works are going on and we want to throw it open to the public in the days to come," said Pramoda Devi.

The Devaraja Market was constructed in 1886. It was initially a weekly market. It was built above the Dewan Poornaiah Canal that supplied drinking water to Mysore Palace. It was named in 1925 after Dodda Devaraja Wadiyar. It is also known as Dodda market.