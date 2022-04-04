PRCI celebrate foundation day and release 2nd Edition of Chanakya and Kautilya magazine 

BENGALURU: During a time when the 'new normal' is just getting defined and refined, the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) celebrates its 18th Foundation Day across its 50 Chapters pan India. Bengaluru Chapter, as PRCI's birth Chapter, celebrated the occasion by commemorating it's Founding Members, visible and invisible supporters and PRCI's development over the years in Bengaluru on Monday.

The chief guest in his address to media, Retired IAS, Chairman of Karnataka Border Area Development Board, Dr C Somashekara said, "We live in VUCA (volatile, uncertain, complex, ambiguous) times and need our lights lamping the way for better PR people to develop in building bettering relationships."

Fitness Expert, Youth Icon and Socioenvironment Activist, Wanitha Ashok said, "All people grow old as they age while an organisation seasons like wine as it ages. This 18-year-old young adolescent is now poised to leave parental home and venture out into the world in finding its footing as a professional PR nurturing organisation as young leaders take the chairs that Founders developed over gruesome years in finding what it takes to facilitate communication for a better world."

During the Foundation day event , Chapter members, honoured the PRCI founders and released the house magazine of PRCI 2nd edition of the year, Chanakya and Kautilya magazine, said Dr TS Latha, Zonal Chairman, PRCI, South India.

Also MB Jayaram, Chief Mentor, Emeritus PRCI, Dr T Vinay Kumar, National President , PRCI were present.