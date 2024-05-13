Preetham Gowda’s close aide in SIT custody

Bengaluru: Obscene video viral case of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has created a stir in the state. This case has now got a major twist. The Special Investigation Team Officers (SIT) has stepped up the probe into the obscene video case and is interrogating BJP state general secretary, former MLA Preetham Gowda close aide Likhit and office staff Chetan. Officials have searched for Naveen Gowda and Puttaraju in connection with the case

A case was registered in Hassan cyber crime station on April 23 last month when obscene videos said to be of Prajwal Revanna were circulating in Hassan district.

As the case became serious, the state government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate. Later the case was transferred to SIT. Later, SIT formed many teams and is investigating in all dimensions.

Currently, the SIT team is stationed in Hassan in connection with the obscene video case. Those who leaked these obscene videos are being arrested. Now the authorities have arrested Chetan and his friend Likhit, who were working in the office of former MLA Preetham Gowda, on the charge of keeping the pen drive.

Likhit and Chetan have been identified with Preetham Gowda for many years. The SIT officials are currently interrogating the accused at the Hassan city police station and are trying to find out who is behind this.

Kudremukha police arrested the accused who shared these obscene videos on social media. Prajwal of Samse village of Mudigere taluk is the arrested accused. Accused Prajwal had uploaded obscene videos of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. A case was registered against Prajwal in Kudermukh police station under section 67, 67 (a) of the IPC. Accused Prajwal is the troll page admin.