Protesters attack Rapido drivers, puncture tyres of vehicles

Bengaluru: The private transport union has staged a massive protest (Bengaluru Bandh) against the government demanding various demands. Due to this, private bus, Ola Auto, Cab, Uber Auto Cab, goods vehicles did not enter the road. But in some parts of Bengaluru,

the Rapido and goods vehicles had started service as usual. Thus an incident took place where the protestors deflated the tires and thrashed the motorists. Rapido drivers were targeted by the private transport organizations. Rapido driver and rear passenger were assaulted on Sangolli Rayanna flyover in the city. Even though he was wearing a helmet, he was hit on the head and assaulted. More than ten cab drivers pushed the Rapido rider’s bike and beat up the driver.