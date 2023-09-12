Protesters attack Rapido drivers, puncture tyres of vehicles

Live
- Turning Pages, Transforming Lives: Celebrating Literacy Worldwide
- New Zealand economy 'turning a corner' with real challenges ahead
- ‘Oka Chinna Family Story’: A perfect family entertainer
- Bengal school job case: ED tracks private school owned by Manik Bhattacharya
- India logs 40 new Covid cases
- ASUS launches new lineup of PCs starting Rs 37,990 in India
- Supreme Court grants interim protection to rtd Col booked by Manipur Police for book on Kuki rebellion
- High Court Advocate met with Chandrababu
- MP polls: BJP may finalise second list of candidates on Wednesday
- Police arrest TDP leaders for staging a protest
The private transport union has staged a massive protest (Bengaluru Bandh) against the government demanding various demands.
Bengaluru: The private transport union has staged a massive protest (Bengaluru Bandh) against the government demanding various demands. Due to this, private bus, Ola Auto, Cab, Uber Auto Cab, goods vehicles did not enter the road. But in some parts of Bengaluru,
the Rapido and goods vehicles had started service as usual. Thus an incident took place where the protestors deflated the tires and thrashed the motorists. Rapido drivers were targeted by the private transport organizations. Rapido driver and rear passenger were assaulted on Sangolli Rayanna flyover in the city. Even though he was wearing a helmet, he was hit on the head and assaulted. More than ten cab drivers pushed the Rapido rider’s bike and beat up the driver.
