PuneethSat being developed by Karnataka Government School Students likely to be launched in March 2024

Bengaluru: Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister NS Bose Raju said that Puneeth satellite being built with the participation of government school children is likely to be launched in March 2024.

He held a meeting with members of the Indian Technology Congress Association on the progress of the Puneeth satellite project at Vikas Soudha earlier today. The project is being implemented by ITCA under the aegis of Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society and Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology.

Minister N S Bose Raju told that, Training has been given to students on the CubeSat subsystems, and students are working on developing the secondary payload that that is going to be carried on the PuneethSat. Prototype evaluation boards of the CubeSat subsystems are currently undergoing validation, and changes being suggested are being implemented. ITCA team had displayed the prototype evaluation boards during the meeting. ITCA is intending to offer the PuneethSat for launch in March 2024. Have instructed ITCA to coordinate with ISRO to get necessary approvals, Minister Added.

ITCA team highlighted that the development of Puneeth satellite by students of Government schools in Karnataka will provide an opportunity for students to gain hands-on experience in building and launching satellites, which will cultivate their interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects and inspire them to pursue careers in the field of space research and exploration.