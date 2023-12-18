Rain and cold all at once Bangalore will be the coldest in state

Bengaluru: As winter tightens its grip on the state capital of Bangalore, residents are bundling up in thick clothing, donning sweaters and caps to ward off the increasing cold. The city's atmosphere is currently enveloped in clouds, with a forecast indicating a further drop in temperature. The weather department has gone a step further, predicting the likelihood of heavy rainfall over the next two days.

This trend of cold and cloudy weather is expected to persist across the state, with approximately 12 districts anticipating rain in the coming days. Coastal and southern inland areas are likely to witness rainfall, while the northern interior may experience dry conditions, marked by the presence of dry air.

Specifically, Bangalore City, Bangalore Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysore, Ramanagara, Shimoga, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi districts are anticipated to receive two days of rain. Previously, districts like Vijayapur, Haveri, Bagalkote, Dharwad, and Belagavi recorded minimum temperatures ranging from 16 to 12 degrees Celsius. While the minimum temperature has slightly increased to 15-20 degrees Celsius, alleviating the cold in these districts.

Despite this, Bengaluru, the state capital, is expected to remain predominantly cloudy over the next two days, with mornings characterized by cloud cover and a chill in the air. The Meteorological Department suggests the possibility of scattered showers in certain areas of the city.

Bengaluru is forecasted to reach a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 18 degrees Celsius, while Karwar will experience a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius.

The state has witnessed an uptick in rainfall and cold in recent days, particularly in North Karnataka, where the coldest temperatures were recorded. Southern interior and coastal districts also experienced rainfall. Overall, the state can expect generally cloudy weather in select regions, with a predicted maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.