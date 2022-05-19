Rains wreak havoc in Karnataka for third day

Bengaluru: A heavy downpour continued to wreak havoc in various parts of the State including Bengaluru for the third day leading to declaration of holiday for schools in some regions.

Normal life was thrown out of gear in several parts of the State since Tuesday.

In view of heavy rains in Dakshina Kannada district for the second day, deputy commissioner K V Rajendra declared a holiday to all government, aided, unaided primary and high schools.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao also instructed schools to take decisions on holiday as heavy rains are continuing in the twin coastal districts. Bengalureans found no respite for third consecutive day on Thursday as the downpour pounded the city. Families living in low-lying areas struggled to remove rainwater that gushed into their houses.

There was waterlogging in many parts of Bengaluru. Several roads in the city were damaged. The city witnessed traffic snarls at many places.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai undertook a city tour for the second day in a row to inspect the rain-related damages.

Many dams including the Krishnaraja Sagar, Kabini, Harangi, Hemavathi, Almatti, Narayanapura, Bhadra, Tungabhadra, Ghataprabha and Malaprabha were inching towards filling to the brim due to the heavy rains. Meanwhile, the Weather Department has forecast thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate spells of rain and gusty winds in Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Bagalkote, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Haveri, Gadag, Raichur, Mandya, Chitradurga, Davangere, Koppal, Ballari and Shivamogga.

Mohandas Pai writes to PM, seeks help to save B'luru from corrupt BBMP

IT industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai has once again sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in addressing Bengaluru's infrastructure concerns. "@narendramodi ? Sir pl see photo, sewage system being broken for letting in rain water! This,our beautiful Bengaluru,run by corrupt BBMP. pl help....Need Reforms" he said in a tweet tagging PMO, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP national General Secretary B L Santhosh and Chief Minister Bommai.? Pointing out that Bengaluru paid second highest IT at Rs 1.69 lakh crore in 21-22, Pai on April 7 had tweeted, "...but we are ignored by Delhi! Our roads are bad, traffic sucks, quality of life down [email protected] ?Sir as our PM pl intervene and help."