Rajanna says he has no records: DCM

Bengaluru: “Anyone can meet the Chief Minister. Why are you asking me about who met him? If there are any issues related to me, ask only about those,” DCM DK Shivakumar said.

DCM Shivakumar was responding to questions from the media who met him near his Sadashivanagar residence on Sunday. When he was asked about Rajendra Rajanna meeting the CM on Saturday, he said, “Don’t ask me anything about that issue. Anyone can meet the Chief Minister. Ask me only about issues related to my department. Why are you asking me whether he met this person or this person met him? After all, it is natural for all ministers, MLAs, MPs and the public to meet the Chief Minister. Many people also visit me. Don’t ask me any questions about such issues.”

To the question, “Is it as if the high command is angry with the minister for raising the honey trap issue in the House?”, he said, “This is all bogus, who is angry? They are just creating false news.”

When asked that Rajendra had accused him and MLA Ranganath of creating trouble over the Hemavati Canal issue, he clarified, “Let them talk whatever they want. The Hemavati Canal has been under discussion not just today, but for 20-30 years, since the time of Y.K. Ramaiah. We had passed this in Kumaraswamy’s government. That work is still going on.”

When asked, “Are you touring Delhi and discussing the latest developments with the high command leaders?”, he clarified, “I do not need to meet anyone about such false news.

My media friends have invited me to a conclave, and I am going to participate in that program. I am returning at night after the program ends.”

When asked, “Wouldn’t it be embarrassing for the party and the government if the honey trap issue is raised in the House and a complaint is not filed?”, he simply said, “Ask the Chief Minister about this.”

When asked if Rajanna had met him, he said, “As the KPCC President, I have asked him to give me any documents. He said that I don’t have anything. I cannot tell you anything else he has told me. If he has anything, I have told him to file a complaint. He has already responded to the media in Kolar. What more can I say?”

Yesterday, I went to Tamil Nadu and conveyed the state’s stand on the issue of re-delimitation of Lok Sabha seats.

An attempt is being made to reduce the seats in South India and other states, and the Chief Ministers of all the states concerned had a meeting. Since our CM is on leave, I went to the meeting and submitted our proposal as a government representative. I have raised all the issues that the Chief Minister had mentioned in this regard in the meeting. A big attempt is being made to reduce the seats by 2 in our state, and we will fight against this. “This is a matter of pride for our state and South India,” he said.

When asked about Annamalai’s display of the black flag, he said, “It’s as if Annamalai hoisted the black flag somewhere far away. Even if he hoisted it in front of me, I wouldn’t have felt bad. Shouldn’t he show his party’s presence? When all the parties in Tamil Nadu are united on this issue, he is the only one fighting against Tamil Nadu.”