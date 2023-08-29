Rajinikanth Surprises Fans with visit to Jayanagar BMTC Depot

Bengaluru: Rajinikanth, the revered superstar of the film industry, left fans and onlookers pleasantly stunned as he paid an unexpected visit to the Jayanagar BMTC depot on Tuesday. The iconic actor, currently basking in the glory of his latest hit movie 'Jailor,' showcased his unassuming nature and simplicity during the visit.

Rajinikanth, known for his down-to-earth demeanor and his remarkable rise from humble beginnings, has earned admiration not just for his on-screen charisma, but also for his grounded personality. Arriving at the Jayanagar BMTC depot at 11:30 am, Rajinikanth's presence sent ripples of excitement throughout the vicinity. The superstar spent time interacting with the depot's staff, engaging in conversations that reflected his genuine interest in their work and lives.

After conversing with the staff, Rajinikanth took a stroll through the depot, seemingly reminiscing about his early days. The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm as people flocked around him, eagerly taking selfies with the star.

Interestingly, before achieving his legendary status in the film industry, Rajinikanth had worked as a BMTC conductor at the Jayanagar depot. His return to this familiar setting was a poignant reminder of his journey from his modest past to his current iconic status. Accompanying him on this nostalgic visit was his close friend Raj Bahadur.

Riding high on the success of his recent movie 'Jailor,' which has amassed a staggering Rs 558 crore at the box office, Rajinikanth's decision to visit the depot added a heartwarming touch to his ongoing success story. However, the movie's box office collections have shown a decline on the third Monday signaling its gradual tapering after a triumphant run.

Prior to the release of 'Jailor,' Rajinikanth had taken a spiritual journey to Himachal Pradesh, where he met with several spiritual leaders. The images from this excursion had quickly spread across social media platforms, capturing the attention of fans and followers alike.












