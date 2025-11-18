Reimagine Your Journey – Designing Your Life Workshop in Bangalore

Bengaluru: Imagine living a life that feels designed, not accidental. The Designing Your Life (DYL) workshop by Stanford certified educator and facilitator, Navyug Mohnot, based on Stanford University’s pioneering life design principles, brings an out-of-the-box experience to Bangalore this November.

This engaging two-day program blends creativity, design thinking, and personal reflection to help you get “unstuck” and take charge of your next chapter. Whether you’re navigating a career shift, seeking clarity, or simply ready for change, you’ll leave with renewed confidence and a practical action plan to design the life you want.

Theme: Design Thinking for Life – Building Clarity, Confidence, and Joy

When: 29th–30th November 2025

Where: Bangalore (Hilton EGL)

Register: www.yourlife.design