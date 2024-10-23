Relief work more important than my visit to rain- affected areas: DKS

Bengaluru: “For the last 48 hours, our team of officials has been continuously engaged in relief work in the rain-affected areas. Now it is important that the relief work is done, I will not visit the place,” said DCM DK Shivakumar.

DCM Shivakumar responded to media queries near his Sadashivanagar residence on Tuesday. He said, When asked about the opposition parties’ allegation that he is not visiting the affected areas due to heavy rains in Bengaluru, he said, “It is not important for me to visit. Things must be done. If I meet, I will get publicity. Promotion is not important to us. We have formed a committee to identify the places facing such situation and provide permanent solution. The committee will give a report,” he said.

“I too got caught in the rain on Monday evening. While coming from Challakere, there was 2 feet of water on the bridge near Nelamangala. Our officers are working 24 hours a day and have been in the rain affected areas for the last 48 hours. “I don’t want to embarrass them at this time.”

“Chowdeshwari Nagar received 150 mm rain. Some places have received 300% more rain than usual. Officials have given a report on this matter. We have told people in some areas to relocate. We have asked to relocate around 600 families from Kendriya Vidyalaya and Tatanagar. 5 SDRF and NDRF teams have been assigned,” he informed.

“Some apartments have been instructed to close for 8 days. 20-25 HP machines are being installed and the drains are being cleaned. Water is being removed from 20 places. Nature cannot be stopped. You see floods in Dubai, pollution in Delhi. Our team is working day and night. I have also checked the remedial works. It is more of a problem in the west and south. A lake tank broke open in Dasarahalli. 5 layouts in Mahadevpura zone are in trouble. We will solve all these problems,” he said.

When asked about the two children drowning in the lake, he said, “I have seen this matter. The search for the children is going on,” he said.