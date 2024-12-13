Renuka Swamy case: Bail granted to 7 accused including Darshan

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has granted conditional bail to actor Darshan, accused in the Renuka Swamy murder case. Justice Vishwajeet Shetty, who heard Darshan's bail application, granted bail to Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, Pradosh, Anukumar, Nagaraju, Laxman, and Jagadish. Actor Darshan was arrested by the police on July 11 in the Renuka Swamy murder case. He is currently on interim bail from the High Court on the grounds of ill health. Now he has been granted bail and has been granted temporary relief.

CV Nagesh, who argued for Darshan, had argued that Darshan had no role in Renuka Swamy's murder. He had argued that the police had made some exaggerated allegations against Darshan. Justice Vishwajeet Shetty, who accepted the arguments of Darshan's lawyers, granted conditional bail to Darshan. In addition, bail was also granted to Pavithra Gowda, Pradosh, Anukumar, Nagaraju, Lakshman, and Jagadish, who had applied for bail.

Four people who were arrested in the same case were granted bail earlier, and seven people were granted bail today. With this, 11 accused in this case have been granted bail. Darshan has been relieved by the bail, and the pressure of having to undergo surgery has now been removed. Apart from this, he can also go to shoot for films that are on hold.

Darshan has already been granted interim bail on the grounds of ill health. The other accused in the case who were granted bail today will be released from jail on Monday. Pavithra Gowda will also be released from jail on Monday itself.

In this context, Renukaswamy's father Kashinathiah has made a statement in Chitradurga. 'We have complete faith in the judicial system. We know about the bail grant from the media. We believe that proper justice will be done after the trial. The accused may be granted bail temporarily. But we believe that the accused will be punished in the end,' said Kashinathiah.

Kashinathiah is emotional, saying that the government should give a government job to our daughter-in-law Sahana. 'There is no question of Darshan coming to talk to us. There is nothing to talk to Darshan about. We are grieving the loss of our son. We do not want anything except a son,' said Kashinathiah.

'So far, no one has contacted us for talks. There is no opportunity for us to contact them for talks. We are not looking forward to talks with Darshan. We will discuss with our close friends about meeting the CM and making an appeal. The government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the interim bail. I am confident that we will also move the Supreme Court challenging the bail. We will not put pressure on the CM and the government, we will think about it,' said Kashinathaiah.

Renukaswamy was brought to Bengaluru and attacked because he had sent obscene messages to Darshan's friend Pavithra Gowda. It is alleged that he died due to this attack. Pavithra Gowda is A1 in this case and Darshan is A2. They have now got bail. But the police are preparing to file an application in the Supreme Court challenging it.